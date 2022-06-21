International Yoga Day: Keerthy Suresh performs asanas, giving a glimpse of her self journey; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh is not a hardcore fitness freak but regularly follows a healthy regimen to stay fit. She loves yoga and focuses on how to keep her heart mind and life in peace and calm. Today, on the occasion of Yoga Day, the actress shared a glimpse of her fitness routine on Instagram which is the perfect motivation for fans on a special day.

In the video, Keerthy Suresh is seen performing various asanas as she gave a glimpse of her daily routine. Sharing her part of her journey on Yoga Day, the actress wrote, "Journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!!@tara_sudarsanan @iamnyke#yogaday."

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram is filled with snippets of her yoga session. She also performs 100-120 Surya Namasakaram and often shares videos as she encourages fans to exercise regularly.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will next share screen space with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. Being helmed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the movie is being financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie is said to be made on a lavish budget. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab will also be seen in crucial roles in the film that is said to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

She is currently busy shooting for Maamannan with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.