Interview: Adivi Sesh confirms HIT 2 will release in Hindi, opens up on his relationship status & good scripts

Adivi Sesh gained nationwide acclaim post the success of Major, a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. From playing a powerful character in Major to transforming himself into a lazy cop in the upcoming film HIT: The Second Case, the journey of getting into the skin of the characters and the challenges faced was one rollercoaster ride for him. Ahead of his upcoming release, Adivi Sesh talks to Pinkvilla about his film Major being a life-changing experience, getting good scripts, HIT 2 releasing in Hindi, and more.

EXCERPTS FROM THE INTERVIEW: From being an industry outsider to now carving an important space for yourself in the film business It took me 12 years to be the next big thing so, at the end of the day, I think largely it is with the Hindi audience's perspective because my Telugu and South Indian audiences know the brand of cinema I do and they love me for it. It is getting bigger and bigger and I'm happy to extend my wings into all the other parts of India because I always believed we are making Indian Cinema. Played Rana Daggubati's son Bhadra in Baahubali- The Beginning, an antagonist in Panjaa but it was Goodachari and Major that got you more visibility It started with Goodachari because it did very well. Now am getting a lot of love because Major is my first Hindi film so I continue to do Hindi films while doing Telugu cinema. For now, the plan is to bring HIT 2 to Hindi soon based on audience demand. HIT- The Second Case was always planned to release in Hindi? We originally didn't plan to honestly, but for every poster, teaser, and tweet we put out, the angry people demanded the Hindi version. So we are going ahead and dubbing it in Hindi. We are finding the right time and will release it sometime in December. Post the Telugu release, we will be bringing it properly in Hindi as well. I will dub it myself. It will be out a couple of weeks after the Telugu version.

Goodachari and Major helped to get good scripts? It became easy for me to get good scripts after Kshanam which was my biggest release in 2016 and after that, it was remade in Baaghi 2 which was Tiger's (Shroff) biggest hit so that also gave a lot of credibility to my taste. I think from then on, great stories were always finding me somehow. With your last release Major, you have set a benchmark and HIT: The First Case was a box office hit. Does that add any pressure? We started the first schedule when we were about to finish Major so there was an overlap in the first 2 schedules and I don't really think about how I am going to perform on the basis of the success of my previous film. By God's grace, the audience has been kind, and my last 5 films have done well. I haven't really thought 'movie chal gayi toh abh kya karna hai.' I changed my body language from a responsible army officer to a lazy police officer. I have kind of put in the work. Challenges faced? I had to change the way I was approaching it to have a mindset of a small town where nothing much happens. I had to get into a small-town cop mindset, which I worked upon. I also studied and looked like a young college student because I grew up in Vizag and I know they have a different dialect and there is sarcasm in every sentence. So in the start 40-45 mins, you will see me do that. There were a few scenes having me playing with Rubik cubes but we removed them because it felt distracting.

In a startling resemblance, the trailer of HIT - The Second Case shows the exact same crime that occurred in Delhi It is a very crazy similarity and the fact that we also have the character name Shraddha in the film though she is not the victim. It was very scary. I was dubbing for the trailer when I saw the news at the dubbing studio on the TV and I was quite surprised. It is quite a timely bit not the positive. It is not an intended coincidence but quite a spine-chilling experience for us too. On working with Nani who is the producer of the film? I'm glad that I have earned an audience who want to watch the film as I announce, but talking about Nani, he is such an actor's producer. Him being an actor himself, it became a sort of comfortable production I have worked in where I could speak directly. He has been like a mentor to me. Any plans on going back into direction? I don't think I have the temperament for it but yes, I have it for writing. They are two very different art forms. So I don't think I'm going to.