Interview: Ram Pothineni 'felt helpless' during The Warriorr shoot; Talks about his first pan-India film

Ram Pothineni started his acting career at a very young age, 12, and attained glory with his maiden film in Telugu, Devadasu (2006). RaPo thinks he 'didn't understand the kind of success Devadasu was back then' as the film created a history- of running 175 days in 17 centers for a debutant hero. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of his film The Warriorr's release, Ram opens up on how he deals with failure and success. "When the film is blockbuster, I'm glad that the audience enjoyed it too but when it bombs, it is more of an analysis. I don't get too excited or too disappointed about anything now."

His film second film Jagadam, according to him 'was again a big letdown'. "I was a teenager then it was more like heartbreak for me. I have seen everything extreme, so now, it is more about balance," he says while revealing his formula for surviving in the industry.

Known for his profound commitment and zeal, the Red actor has come a long way in his career. "The first thought that comes about the journey is I have enjoyed a lot though it has been one rollercoaster ride. My choice of films are not on purpose but I like to cater to all kind of audience and luckily people have accepted me in both massy and classy roles," said the Energetic Ustaad Ram Pothineni.

For iSmart Shankar, Ram went all out and stepped into a very different character as a street-smart Hyderabadi. "It was more of me wanting to watch a film like that, something crazy, wacky and wild... and I believe, why can't a villain have a love story. I was like why the lead character has to be always so good. That was actually my frustration and so, I wanted to do something wild."

I told him that I'm not interested in playing cop role right now because of scripts I had heard before Ram Pothineni

For his upcoming film The Warriorr, Ram Pothineni dons the role of a cop for the first time in his career. However, the actor had rejected the script initially even before listening to it.

Revealing about the same, Ram shared, "I had been wanting to play a cop role for quite some time now and also read a couple of scripts and everything felt the same to me. I was like, this is not doable and thought maybe it is not the right time to do a cop role. I decided not to do any copy role and that's when Lingusamy comes to Hyderabad and tells me it is a cop role. I told him that I'm not interested in playing this role right now but then I was like 'ok let's start sir.' He narrated the script and I loved it. I told him that I was in a phase where I didn't want to do a cop role because all the scripts I had heard, technically, were the same but I loved the soul of this film (The Warriorr)."

The handsome hunk is exploring all the aspects of movie-making. He had taken on the additional responsibility for The Warriorr by turning into a distributor. "I don't know what made me but I decided after watching the final copy of the film. I personally loved the film. Usually, people buy the film and watch it, but here, I watched the film and bought it (laughs)," said Ram Pothineni.

Ram had suffered a major injury while working out in a gym. This was when he was shooting for The Warriorr. The injury made him feel 'helpless' and take a long 5-month break from everything.

"I don't know what exact preparation I did for this film but I was pretty excited throughout. The only difficult part was when I was working out, I physically injured myself. I had a minor slipped disc. This was for the first time in my life I felt helpless because I have done films where I was dancing with fractures. I never cared too much because I have a high pain tolerance thing but this was the first time I felt helpless. It took me 5 months to completely recover. I had completely built my body and suddenly because of this, I lost everything. I had to again build it up and was stressed," shared Ram Pothineni.

The Warriorr releases on July 14 and soon after it, RaPo will kickstart shooting for his first Pan-India film from July 18, to be helmed by director Boyapati Sreenu.

"Boyapati Sreenu was very particular about balancing the story with the audience I have. Most of my films have been for the masses but I wanted this one to be fresh, and youthful. I want to balance this but yes, there are also mass elements to it," Ram spills the beans about his next film.

