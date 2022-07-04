Inthandham: Sita Ramam's second single narrates Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's characters' love story

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the bilingual film, Sita Ramam. Now, the makers have unveiled the second single from the romantic drama titled, Inthandham. Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in traditional attire in the number, which also showcases her dancing prowess. The first song from the movie, Oh Sita Hey Rama has already become a chartbuster.

SPB Charan has crooned this mesmerising track written by Krishnakanth. The song gives us a glimpse of the beautiful love story of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Check out the song below:

This Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1965 war and has been financed by Ashwini Dutt under the Swapna Cinema banner. PS Vinod is the cinematographer for the film shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.

Dulquer Salmaan, who visited Kashmir for the first time during the shoot of Sita Ramam believes that Kashmir is nothing less than a paradise on earth. Talking about his experience, the Hey Sinamika star told IANS, "This is my first time to Kashmir. Surprisingly, I had never got a chance to visit Kashmir before 'Sita Ramam', and this is my first personal and professional visit. It's long been a big dream of mine to experience the valley. It was every bit as wonderful as people say it is and I can't describe how breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir is."

The Salute actor will be seen as Lieutenant Ram in his next who is posted in the valley. He will be accompanied by Mrunal Thakur in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film. Apart from them, Rashmika Mandanna will also portray a crucial role in the flick.

