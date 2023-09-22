Iraivan: Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara starrer’s runtime and certification REVEALED; Details inside

Iraivan, the forthcoming Tamil thriller featuring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, has received an A rating from the Censor Board. Reports suggest that the film has only gone through two cuts, after which Iraivan’s runtime is an alleged 2 hours and 33 minutes. Iraivan has been marketed as a raw and intense thriller to look forward to. Only one other film featuring Jayam Ravi has been certified A- by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is the 2013 Ameer directorial Aadhi Bhagavan.

Iraivan has a lot to live up to, as both of the film’s leads’ last outings were monstrous successes. On one hand, Nayanthara just made a glorious Hindi debut, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, in Atlee’s Jawan. On the other hand, Jayam Ravi acted as the titular character of Ponniyin Selvan in Mani Ratnam’s two-part magnum opus. Since the two leads are coming off of two giant successes, the hype surrounding Iraivan is obviously sky-high.

About Iraivan

Iraivan will mark the second collaboration between Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara after Thani Oruvan. Their first outing, also featuring Arvind Swamy, was unanimously acclaimed. The film has managed to cultivate a separate fanbase over the years and also has a sequel coming out soon. Both Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara will be hoping to leave a similar impact this time around as well. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for Iraivan, while Hari K Vedantam handled the cinematography. For the uninitiated, Iraivan will have its theatrical release on September 28.

The I Ahmed-directed film also stars Rahul Bose, Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, Charle, Azhagam Perumal, Bagavathi Perumal, Vijayalakshmi, and Vinoth Kishan. Bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the trailer for Iraivan was well received by the audience. The film’s plot revolves around how Jayam Ravi’s protagonist, Arjun, takes down Rahul Bose’s antagonist, Bramma. The latter will be essaying the role of a serial killer who brutally murders twelve girls and leaves a smiley after every murder. Needless to say, the film promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

