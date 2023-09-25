Iraivan Telugu Trailer OUT: A nerve-chilling sneak peek into the Jayam Ravi starrer

Jayam Ravi has been one of the most versatile and talented actors in Kollywood. With the actor’s next film, Iraivan, gearing up to hit the theaters this week, the makers of the film have released the Telugu trailer for the film. They also revealed that the film will be titled ‘God’ for its Telugu release.

The film, helmed by I. Ahmed, is a psychological action thriller and stars Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film also features Rahul Bose as the main antagonist and has Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, Charle, Azhagam Perumal, and more in supporting roles.

About the trailer

The trailer has done a perfect job of conveying what the mood of the film is. The film revolves around a psychopath serial killer, who does what he does simply because he enjoys it, and a policeman, who does not believe in the slow pace of the system, chasing after him. Nayanthara plays the lead actress and the policeman’s (Jayam Ravi’s) wife.

The film has been certified A by the CBFC due to the grotesque scenes as well. The trailer which lasted for 2 minutes and 35 seconds also conveyed the grotesque and gruesome imagery that one can expect while walking in to watch the film. In fact, during the pre-release event, the Ponniyin Selvan actor stated that this film would be different from the kind of films he usually does, and it is up to the audience whether they want to watch the film. He also mentioned that he was sure there would be a certain sect of audience who would love the film. The makers of the film took to social media to share the news of the trailer release.

Check out the trailer below:

What we know about the film so far

Iraivan (God) is I. Ahmed’s fourth directorial venture. Apart from this, the Jayam Ravi-I.Ahmed would also be working together in a film titled Jana Gana Mana, whose production was put on hold due to the pandemic. The film was initially announced in March 2022, starting their principal photography as well. Later, the film announced that Nayanthara would be joining the cast as the female lead, marking the second time that the Thillalangadi actor and the Bigil actress would be sharing screen space after the 2016 film Thani Oruvan. The music for the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi and Jayam Ravi's candid anecdotes UNVEILED at Iraivan pre-release event