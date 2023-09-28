Iraivan Twitter Review: Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's psycho-thriller gets mixed response; Check out

Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's psycho thriller Iraivan has been released today in the cinema halls. The film's release clashes at the box office with Skanda, Chandramukhi 2, and Kannur Squad. The A certificate film has pulled several movie buffs to the cinema halls and also shared their reviews on social media as well.

Audiences who watched Iraivan in the theatres took to X and shared their reviews. The film is said to be a raging thriller with elements like dark scenes, blood-filled action, violent screenplay, etc. The introduction scene and climax are the best part of the film, as per the audience's review. Jayam Ravi, who is back on the screen after his performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, has yet again managed to capture audiences' hearts with his acting. Except for slow narration and not-so-good songs, Iraivan is said to be a good watch. A few netizens are also disappointed with the film and the story lacks in many places.

A review on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Slow Based Narration#JayamRavi Acting. Especially In Emotional Scenes.Too Much Of Bloody & Intense Scenes. Songs Mokka & BGM U1. Excepted Twists In Interval Block." Another review reads, "The new avatar of #JayamRavi is. #Iraivan is so dark thriller that every moment is engaging. Exciting first half and thrilling second half. #RahulBose after #Vishwaroopam has given his best. #YuvanshankarRaja has proven he can do dark thriller too."

Check out audience reviews on Jayam Ravi's Iraivan here:

About Iraivan

Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara reunited for this film after 8 years of Thani Oruvan. Directed by I Ahmed, the film also features Rahul Bose as the main antagonist and has Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, Charle, Azhagam Perumal, and more in supporting roles. The music for the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. while Hari K Vedantam handled the cinematography.

