Irandam Kuththu director Santosh slams Bharathiraja by sharing bikini clad heroine’s poster from Tik Tik Tik

In the poster of Bharathiraja's Tik Tik Tik, bikini and swimwear clad heroines can be seen standing behind Kamal Haasan, who was the hero of the film.
Yesterday, veteran director Bharathiraja took over the internet after he raised concerns about the upcoming film Irandam Kuththu. The film’s teaser was released yesterday and it instantly started receiving backlash. Now, the film’s director Santosh took to his Twitter space and shared a poster from Bharathiraja’s film Tik Tik Tik, where heroines can be seen in bikini and swimwear. Sharing the poster, he asked if Bharathiraja was not uncomfortable while doing the film. While saying so, the director also mentioned that he has great respect for Bharathiraja.

For the unversed, the director shot to his fame after the release of his film Hara Hara Mahadeviki. Irandam Kuththu is the second instalment of the director’s earlier film Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The first instalment had starred Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Yashika Aannand, Chandrika Ravi and Shah Ra in the lead roles. In the second part, Santhosh P. Jayakumar will be playing the lead role himself. The film also has Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope in a key role. Supporting actors Chaams, Motta Rajendran will also be seen in the film.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Irandam Kuththu Teaser: Bharathiraja calls it cringe worthy; Says he wouldn’t want such a film in Kollywood

Yesterday, Bharathiraja took to his Twitter space and shared his statement about the film. In the statement, he mentioned that cinema can talk about different ways of life, but it can never be a place for explicit content. He said that he has never said that films would destroy culture but he insisted that there has to be dignity. Bharathiraja added that he couldn’t watch the teaser of Irandam Kuththu without cringing. He also questioned if the women in the families of the makers are fine with such a film.

Credits :Twitter

