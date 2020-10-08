Irandam Kuththu Teaser: Bharathiraja calls it cringe worthy; Says he wouldn’t want such a film in Kollywood

Veteran director Bharathiraja took to his Twitter space and condemned the teaser of the upcoming adult comedy film Irandaam Kuththu.

The teaser of adult comedy film Irandam Kuththu was released by actor Arya today. As soon as it was released, several people and celebrities have condemned the teaser for its explicit content. Bharathiraja, who is not someone who lashes out at anyone, has now taken to his Twitter space and expressed his displeasure for the film’s contents. He called the teaser cringe-worthy and stated that the makers were misusing the freedom of expression.

In the statement that he has shared on his Twitter space, he stated that cinema can talk about different way of life, but it can never be a place for explicit content. He said that he has never said that films would destroy culture but he insisted that there has to be a dignity. Saying that he would enjoy any film with a good story line, Bharathiraja added that he couldn’t watch the teaser of Irandam Kuththu without cringing. He also questioned if the women in the families of the makers be fine with such a film.

“How can the women in the families of the makers not condemn this? I condemn this teaser. I would not want such a film in Kollywood. I request the government and censor board to impose restrictions on the film. We should not permit films that spoil culture. Aren’t there enough rapes, child rapes that we have witnessed? People should realise this kind of films only do bad to the society”, his statement read.

