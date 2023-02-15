Iratta actor Joju George quits social media after brutal trolling; Shares a video message

Malayalam actor Joju Goerge has requested trolls to leave him and decided to stay away from social media to attacks hurled at him online. The actor was trolled brutally after he criticized social media reviews of films. On Monday, Joju reacted to the trolls and shared a video and claimed that he was being attacked in both his personal and professional lives.

Joju in the video message announced that he is quitting social media. The video message says, "For quite some time now, I have avoided all forms of media. I made an effort to start being engaged once more in the Iratta movie’s promotion. However, I’ve once again been forced into pointless confrontations. I’m only going to concentrate on movies. I’ve been going through a difficult time in my career. Please don’t bother me. I’m not requesting your assistance. But if you could refrain from bugging me, that would be wonderful." However, after it went viral, he deleted the post from his Instagram.