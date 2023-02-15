Iratta actor Joju George quits social media after brutal trolling; Shares a video message
After severe backlash on social media, Joju George announced he is quitting social media in a video message and later deleted the post from his Instagram.
Malayalam actor Joju Goerge has requested trolls to leave him and decided to stay away from social media to attacks hurled at him online. The actor was trolled brutally after he criticized social media reviews of films. On Monday, Joju reacted to the trolls and shared a video and claimed that he was being attacked in both his personal and professional lives.
Joju in the video message announced that he is quitting social media. The video message says, "For quite some time now, I have avoided all forms of media. I made an effort to start being engaged once more in the Iratta movie’s promotion. However, I’ve once again been forced into pointless confrontations. I’m only going to concentrate on movies. I’ve been going through a difficult time in my career. Please don’t bother me. I’m not requesting your assistance. But if you could refrain from bugging me, that would be wonderful." However, after it went viral, he deleted the post from his Instagram.
Joju was caught in controversy because he criticsed reviews on social media while interacting with media for the promotion of his film Iratta. He said that many people who do not even watch movies, criticise them on social media and said it is wrong. He also added that a lot of effort goes into making a film, and includes the livelihood of many people, so one should act responsibly and let audiences decide if a movie is good or bad.
In 2021, Joju Goerge deactivated his social media accounts after facing cyberbullying due to a quarrel with Congress workers amid a protest against the fuel price hike in Kochi. However, in 2022 for the promotion of his film Irratu, he made a comeback on social media and became the wrath of trolls again for his comments on critics and reviews.
Irrata was written and directed by debutant Rohit M. G. Krishnan. The film stars Joju George, in a double role, along with a supporting cast of Anjali, Srinda, Arya Salim, and Srikant. The film is about the problems of two identical police twin brothers with childhood trauma. Iratta was released in theatres on 3 February 2023 to positive reviews from critics who praised Joju George's performance, writing and climax.
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more