Irrfan Khan Demise: Kamal Haasan mourns the Bollywood actor's death; Says ‘I wish you stayed longer’

Following the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, south star Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space to pay his tribute.

As the news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan surfaced online, fans and followers of the actor paid tribute and mourned the death of the extraordinary actor. South star Kamal Haasan too to his Twitter space to pay tribute to Irrfan Khan. Taking to the micro blogging website, he wrote, “Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.”

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was treated in the city's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. It is to be noted that he was receiving treatment for a tumour for several months. For the infection, he went to London and underwent several procedures. He returned to Mumbai a few months ago. Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Prakash Raj are the other south celebrities who have paid tribute to Irrfan Khan.

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

As news fans of the actor and celebrities took to social media to pay their respects, #IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan became the top trends on Twitter. Recently, the actor made the headlines after he paid his last respects to his 95-year-old mother via video call after she passed away on Saturday in Jaipur. He could not travel to Jaipur due to his health condition and due to the lockdown imposed by the central government for COVID 19 situation.

