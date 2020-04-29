Irrfan Khan Demise Sai Pallavi says ‘This loss feels so personal’; Dhanush pays condolences to his family

South actors Sai Pallavi and Dhanush took to their social media spaces and paid their tribute to Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, after the news of his demise was confirmed by his family.

One of the versatile and most respected actors of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai today. The actor was receiving treatment for a colon infection in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. Since 2018, Irrfan Kham was ailing after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, and had been receiving several treatments and he was under medical attention for the same. After the news of his passing away came online, several celebrities offered condolences on social media.

South actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi took to their Twitter space and paid their tribute. Dhanush wrote on the micro blogging website, “Heartbroken by the news, what a great talent and a wonderful human being we have lost. I will always remember his kind words to me. There is a better place and I know he is there. My deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.” Sai Pallavi too paid her tribute on Twitter.

I have not even met you sir.

But this loss feels so personal.

Your work and love for the art has made you so close and dear to our hearts.

May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place. #IrrfanKhan — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken by the news, what a great talent and a wonderful human being we have lost. I will always remember his kind words to me. There is a better place and I know he is there. My deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 29, 2020

She wrote, “I have not even met you sir. But this loss feels so personal. Your work and love for the art has made you so close and dear to our hearts. May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place. #IrrfanKhan”. As soon news about the actor's hospitalisation surfaced on Tuesday, reposts of his demise made the rounds. An official statement was also released on behalf of the actor which dismissed the rumours. However, today, an official statement was released online on the behalf of the actor’s family, which confirmed Irrfan’s passing away.

