Irrfan Khan Demise: Samantha Akkineni shares a heartfelt video of the actor as a tribute

South star Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a video of Irrfan Khan in which he can be seen talking about the act of letting go and saying good bye.

Sharing a video of Irrfan Khan on her social media space, South star Samantha Akkineni paid tribute to the late actor. In the video, Irrfan Khan can be seen saying, “I suppose in the end the whole of life becomes an act of letting go. But what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.” Sharing the video, she wrote, “.I.P Irrfan khan.. gone too soon”.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was being treated in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. It is to be noted that he was in London for several months receiving treatment for a tumour. He returned to Mumbai a few months ago following his treatment in London. Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Pooja Hegde, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, and other south celebrities paid tribute to Irrfan Khan on social media.

As soon as the news of the actor’s demise surfaced online, fans and followers of the actor and celebrities took to social media to pay their respects. Twitter was filled with condolence as #IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan became the top trends on the micro blogging website. Recently, the actor made the headlines after he paid his last respects to his 95-year-old mother via video call. She passed away last Saturday in Jaipur. He could not travel to Jaipur due to his health condition and due to the lockdown imposed by the central government for COVID 19 situation.

Credits :Instagram

