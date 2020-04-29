Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mahesh Babu offers condolences; Says 'A brilliant actor gone too soon'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who has shared screenspace with Irrfan Khan took to social media and expressed his shock over the actor's demise.

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Piku star Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 53. The actor was being treated for a colon infection. Many celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media and expressed their shock over the actor’s demise. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who has shared screenspace with Irrfan Khan took to social media and expressed his shock over the actor's demise. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP.”

Irrfan Khan played the main antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s 2006 film Sainikudu. The political action film was written and directed by Gunasekhar and music composed by Harris Jayaraj. Prakash Raj, who was also a part of the film tweeted, “Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP.”

Irrfan Khan was in London for months where he battled a tumour and returned to Mumbai some months ago. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.

Here’s a statement released on behalf of Irrfan Khan's family:

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020

"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'."

