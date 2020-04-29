Irrfan Khan passes away: R Madhavan, Shruti Haasan and other South celebs shocked about the actor's demise

Irrfan Khan Death: Many South celebs like Shruti Haasan, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mehreen Pirzada among others took to social media to mourn Irrfan Khan's demise.

It's definitely a dark day for Indian cinema as versatile actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last today at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was 53. This heartbreaking news was first shared by director Shoojit Sircar. He tweeted, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute." Many South celebs like Shruti Haasan, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mehreen Pirzada among others took to social media over the actor's demise.

Sharing the news of actor's sad demise, R Madhavan tweeted, "Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven."

Shruti Haasan is among the celebs who is heartbroken yet in shock as our very talented actor passed away today. Sharing a picture of Piku actor, she wrote, "Goodbye sir ...Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic... Thankyou for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light."

Celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and others reacted to the heartbreaking news of Irrfan Khan's death:

Really heart breaking to hear of Irfan Khan Sir’s demise .. May his soul rest in peace .. such an irreparable loss to the film industry.. #IrfanKhan #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/cYpRDdm4Gy — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020

So sad that we have lost an actor par excellence and beyond that a lovely person @irrfank .you will always remain in our hearts sir. Strength to the family. RIP — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 29, 2020

Irrfan's official spokesperson shared, "I trust, I have surrendered"; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen."

"It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,” the statement continued.

