Irrfan Khan's Telugu film Sainikudu director Gunasekhar recalls working with him; Says 'He was very profession

During a recent interview, the director revealed that Irrfan Khan had bagged The Mighty Heart while shooting Sainikudu and that he had requested to change the shooting schedule for the same.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday and the whole world is still in disbelief that he is no more among us. Many celebrities took to social media and expressed grief over the demise of Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan's only Telugu film Sainikudu's co-star Mahesh Babu also deeply saddened by the news. After Mahesh Babu, now Sainikudu director Gunasekhar opened up on working with Irrfan Khan. During a recent interview, the director revealed that Irrfan bagged The Mighty Heart while shooting Sainikudu and that he had requested to adjust the shooting schedule for the same.

Recalling about it, the director in an interview to India Today said, "We finished a schedule of Sainikudu in 2006 and that was when Irrfan got the opportunity to do The Mighty Heart, in which he acted alongside Angelina Jolie. Irrfan was very professional and called me to ask if there was a possibility of adjusting the shooting schedule. So, we charted a new shooting schedule just to accommodate Irrfan. Even Mahesh Babu felt that this was a great opportunity and agreed to adjust his dates. Irrfan was so thankful and expressed it throughout the shooting."

The director is unable to believe that Irrfan is no more. Back then when Gunasekhar heard about actor's neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, he was gutted and upset. "I couldn't bring myself to talk to him about it. I was gutted and upset. An actor of his stature who had so much scope to make wonders, had to suffer from this illness. A few years ago, Irrfan had come to Hyderabad and messaged me asking if we could catch up. But I was busy with my commitments so I couldn't meet him, the director said.

