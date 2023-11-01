Irugapatru OTT release: When and where to watch Vikram Prabhu's romantic drama

Irugapatru, a Tamil film directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan and produced by S. R. Prakash Babu, S. R. Prabhu, Thanga Prabaharan, and P. Gopinath, has captured audiences' hearts with its poignant portrayal of modern relationships. The film was theatrically released on October 6, 2023. Now, Irugapatru is finally set to release on OTT.

After a successful theatrical run, Irugapatru will be available to stream on Netflix on November 6, 2023. The makers announced the film's release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, through its official social media accounts. Get ready to immerse yourself in this modern love story from the comfort of your own home as it arrives on the OTT platform soon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Netflix India made an official announcement about the OTT release of Irugapatru. The tweet was shared with a poster, with the caption, “Ready to fall back in love? Irugapatru, streaming from 6th November on Netflix. #IrugapatruOnNetflix”

Irugapatru to release on Netflix on November 6

More about the story of Irugapatru

Irugapatru delves into the lives of three married couples, each with a unique story to tell.

Shri and Saniya Iyyappan play a young couple who are deeply in love and plan to get married. However, their love seems to fade over time, leading to frequent conflicts and a feeling of being trapped in their marriage. Vidharth and Abarnathi play a couple whose marriage was arranged by their families.

Love was never a factor, but what happens when one of them longs for a deeper connection? Vikram Prabhu and Shraddha Srinath play a couple who seem to have a perfect, balanced relationship. Vikram Prabhu is puzzled as to why they never fight. They have learned to navigate disagreements healthily, thanks to Shraddha's work as a marriage counselor.

Irugapatru is a must-watch for anyone interested in the complexities of modern relationships. The film's relatable characters and honest portrayal of the ups and downs of marital life will appeal to audiences of all ages.

Speaking of the cast, the film stars Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Shri, and Vidhaarth in the lead roles, with a stellar supporting cast that includes Saniya Iyyappan and Abarnathi.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's birthday month to see the release of Indian 2 intro, title teaser for KH234, and more