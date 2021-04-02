Irul Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Fahadh Faasil starrer mystery crime thriller

Irul, one of the much-awaited Malayalam films has released today and is getting mixed response from the audience on Twitter.

Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran starrer Malayalam film Irul has released today, April 2, on Netflix. The film is helmed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and it marks his directorial debut. Irul is a mystery crime thriller featuring three protagonists, who are on a mission. It is the only Malayalam film that has released directly on OTT while others have hit the big screen. Well, Irul is out for the audience and the film is getting mixed response from the audience on Twitter.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Techically its brilliant. Superb sound effects, Color tone & Visuals. Gud perf from FaFa, Soubhin & Darshana. Tat Minor twist is interesting. Story offers no suspense, so Thrill factor is missing. It just flows like a plain Drama. DISAPPOINTMENT!." Sound effects, visuals and technically, the movie has managed to stay top-notch. Are you planning to watch Irul today? Check out what moviegoers have to say about the film.

Read Irul audience review here:

Soubin Shahir plays the role of Alex Parayil, a budding novelist, while Darshana Rajendran plays his girlfriend in the film. Fahadh Faasil is a stranger they meet at the crucial stage of the story. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by the director and is jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios.

The major part of Irul has been shot indoors in straight 30 days and was shot adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

