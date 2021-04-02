  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Irul Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Fahadh Faasil starrer mystery crime thriller

Irul, one of the much-awaited Malayalam films has released today and is getting mixed response from the audience on Twitter.
Mumbai
Irul Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Fahadh Faasil starrer mystery crime thriller
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran starrer Malayalam film Irul has released today, April 2, on Netflix. The film is helmed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and it marks his directorial debut. Irul is a mystery crime thriller featuring three protagonists, who are on a mission. It is the only Malayalam film that has released directly on OTT while others have hit the big screen. Well, Irul is out for the audience and the film is getting mixed response from the audience on Twitter. 

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Techically its brilliant. Superb sound effects, Color tone & Visuals. Gud perf from FaFa, Soubhin & Darshana. Tat Minor twist is interesting. Story offers no suspense, so Thrill factor is missing. It just flows like a plain Drama. DISAPPOINTMENT!." Sound effects, visuals and technically, the movie has managed to stay top-notch. Are you planning to watch Irul today? Check out what moviegoers have to say about the film.

Read Irul audience review here: 












Soubin Shahir plays the role of Alex Parayil, a budding novelist, while Darshana Rajendran plays his girlfriend in the film. Fahadh Faasil is a stranger they meet at the crucial stage of the story. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by the director and is jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she moved to tears watching R Madhavan's Rocketry trailer; Calls him a genius 

The major part of Irul has been shot indoors in straight 30 days and was shot adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols. 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
WATCH: Fahadh Faasil’s Irul trailer released; Film to get a direct release on Netflix
Fahadh Faasil's crime-thriller Joji to get direct OTT release on April 7; Teaser OUT
South Newsmakers of the Week: Kamal Haasan’s COVID jab, Aaranya’s trailer release to Fahadh Faasil’s injury
Fahadh Faasil’s Malik: Mahesh Narayanan directorial gets a release date with a ‘U’ certificate
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram: Fahadh Faasil in talks to play main antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial?
Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film with Sajimon to be penned by C U Soon director Mahesh Narayanan?
close