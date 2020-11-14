Irumbu Thirai famed director PS Mithran to helm Kaithi star Karthi’s next film

Karthi took to his Twitter space and shared that his next film will be directed by Irumbu Thirai famed director PS Mithran.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news to Kollywood fans, actor Karthi has shared on his Twitter space that he will be collaborating with Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran for his next film. The director has also shared the news on his Twitter space. While the makers have not revealed the title of the film or the rest of the cast and crew, it is expected that it will be announced soon.

PS Mithran wrote, “My next production behins with Karthi”. Tentatively titled Production No 4, the news was shared by Karthi too. He wrote, “Let’s make it memorable! Need all your best wishes for our next :)”. Meanwhile, Karthi will be next seen in Sulthan where he will share the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. It can be expected that Sulthan will be one of the first films to be released in theatres after the lockdown. However, there’s no update from the filmmakers regarding the film’s release date.

Karthi also has a magnum opus in his kitty, which will be directed by Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name. Other than Karthi, the historical epic drama has an ensemble of star cast including Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, , Trisha Krishnan among others. It is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting process by the end of this month.

