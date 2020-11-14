  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Irumbu Thirai famed director PS Mithran to helm Kaithi star Karthi’s next film

Karthi took to his Twitter space and shared that his next film will be directed by Irumbu Thirai famed director PS Mithran.
12802 reads Mumbai
Irumbu Thirai famed director PS Mithran to helm Kaithi star Karthi’s next filmIrumbu Thirai famed director PS Mithran to helm Kaithi star Karthi’s next film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news to Kollywood fans, actor Karthi has shared on his Twitter space that he will be collaborating with Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran for his next film. The director has also shared the news on his Twitter space. While the makers have not revealed the title of the film or the rest of the cast and crew, it is expected that it will be announced soon.

PS Mithran wrote, “My next production behins with Karthi”. Tentatively titled Production No 4, the news was shared by Karthi too. He wrote, “Let’s make it memorable! Need all your best wishes for our next :)”. Meanwhile, Karthi will be next seen in Sulthan where he will share the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. It can be expected that Sulthan will be one of the first films to be released in theatres after the lockdown. However, there’s no update from the filmmakers regarding the film’s release date.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Simbu’s Eeswaran: Teaser shows a promising emotional rural drama with top notch ‘punch’ dialogues

Karthi also has a magnum opus in his kitty, which will be directed by Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name. Other than Karthi, the historical epic drama has an ensemble of star cast including Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan among others. It is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting process by the end of this month.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Karthi’s next film with PS Mithran: GV Prakash to compose music?
PS Mithran to rope in Karthi for his next project? Find Out
Karthi's Sulthan director Bakkiyaraj Kannan gets married in Chennai; Sivakarthikeyan attends the function
Sulthan First Look Out: Rashmika Mandanna shares Karthi's powerful, action packed avatar; Calls it scary
Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan: Makers to REVEAL the first look poster on October 26
Suriya is over the moon as his brother Karthi is blessed with a baby boy; Says 'We are blessed'
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement