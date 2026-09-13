Irumudi OTT Release: When and where to watch Ravi Teja starrer action drama film online

Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi was released in theaters on August 21, 2026. Now, after wrapping up its theatrical run, the movie is all set to stream online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Irumudi

Irumudi is set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming on September 18, 2026. The official listing for the movie is available on the platform’s catalogue.

Official trailer and plot of Irumudi

Irumudi follows Trinadh Rama Kasu, a protective father who lives with his wife Kaveri and daughter Manikanta in Polluru. He often stands up for girls facing mistreatment, while his friend Goparaju believes such matters should be kept quiet to protect family honour.

When several schoolgirls begin facing troubling incidents, Manikanta notices that her friend Gayathri is behaving strangely after attending special classes conducted by teacher Dhanalakshmi. She starts investigating and discovers that Dhanalakshmi and Bujji Raju are taking advantage of the girls and frightening those who try to speak out.

Before Manikanta can reveal the truth, she is lost under mysterious circumstances. Trinadh discovers an audio message she secretly sent him and uncovers the truth, including Goparaju’s involvement in keeping her silent.

Trinadh confronts everyone responsible and encourages the surviving girls to overcome their fear and speak for themselves. He brings the entire situation to an end and honours his daughter by keeping his promise to give up drinking.

Cast and crew of Irumudi

Irumudi stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar , Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika, Laxman Meesala, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Sam, Praneetha Dev, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the musical tracks and background score, while Vishnu Sarma has handled the cinematography. Prawin Pudi has handled the editing.

Ravi Teja’s work front

Ravi Teja is next set to collaborate with director Hasith Goli on a film produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is touted to be an entertainer, with the makers reportedly targeting a Sankranti 2027 release.

Moreover, the actor is also expected to work with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram fame Vivek Athreya on a horror movie.

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