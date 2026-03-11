Irumudi: Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Ravi Teja after 11 years? Find out

Ravi Teja is all set to star in his 77th movie, titled Irumudi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the upcoming film is said to explore themes of devotion, as hinted at in the first look. Now, it appears that Tamannaah Bhatia might play an important role in the film.

Is Tamannaah Bhatia starring in Ravi Teja’s Irumudi?

According to 123Telugu, Tamannaah Bhatia is being considered for a lead role in Irumudi. The film is expected to feature the actress in an integral role. However, the makers have not yet made an official confirmation.

Earlier, Ravi Teja and Tamannaah starred together in the movie Bengal Tiger, which was released in 2015. The action-comedy film, directed by Sampath Nandi, received mixed reviews from critics upon its release.

If the reports about Irumudi turn out to be true, the movie will mark the duo’s reunion on the big screen after 11 years.

For those unaware, Irumudi is an upcoming film starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is rooted in themes of faith, belief, and transformation. Staying true to the theme, the first look of Irumudi showed Ravi Teja in traditional Ayyappa Swami attire, set against the backdrop of a vibrant procession filled with devotees.

After a long string of commercial ventures, the film appears to be in contrast to the Mass Maharaja’s usual projects. Reports also indicate that the movie might revolve around the bond between a father and daughter.

With Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra as co-leads, the film will also feature Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika, Meesala Lakshman, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ramana Bhargav, Kishore Kancherapalem, and Karthik Adusumalli, among others, in key roles.

Ravi Teja and Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front

Ravi Teja was last seen in the lead role in the romantic comedy Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, co-starring Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. The film follows the story of Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India who tries to balance his marriage and his girlfriend before both relationships begin to fall apart, focusing on how long he can continue the charade.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on March 13, 2026.

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen starring in Shahid Kapoor’s film O’ Romeo. Looking ahead, the actress is expected to appear in films such as Ragini 3 and V. Shantaram. She will also play the co-lead in Vishal’s Purushan, directed by Sundar C.

