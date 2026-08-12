Irumudi Trailer Review: Ravi Teja undergoes a transformative journey as a father to safeguard his daughter against all odds

Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 21, 2026. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the makers have unveiled the trailer a week ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

Irumudi Trailer: Ravi Teja takes on a transformative journey to his daughter

In the 2-minute-and-59-second trailer, Ravi Teja is presented as a doting father who would do anything for his daughter. Despite trying his best, the man struggles with alcohol addiction, causing unrest in his family life, so much so that even his daughter fears him.

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Watch it here:

To restore his daughter’s love and faith in him, the man undertakes the 41-day ceremony to visit the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala. However, amid everything happening in his family, he also encounters systemic oppression at his daughter’s school.

The trailer suggests that the movie will focus on how the man finds a way to protect his daughter while fighting against every threat that comes their way.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi features musical tracks and a score composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra as the female leads, the film also stars Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika, Meesala Lakshman, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ramana Bhargav, Kishore Kancherapalem, and Karthik Adusumalli in pivotal roles.

Ravi Teja’s work front

Ravi Teja was last seen in the romantic comedy Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi , alongside Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. The film follows Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India who struggles to balance his marriage and his relationship with his girlfriend.

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As both relationships begin to unravel, the story explores how long he can maintain the deception before facing the consequences. Apart from the main cast, the movie also features Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Soniya Singh, Tarak Ponnappa, Getup Srinu, and others in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, the actor is also reportedly in talks with Singam series director Hari for an action entertainer. However, Ravi Teja has not made any official announcement regarding his next project.

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