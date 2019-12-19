Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu 2: Actor TSK confirms his role

Actor TSK has confirmed his role in the second installment of Santhosh P. Jayakumar's Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu.

Actor TSK has many movies in his kitty, including three big projects which will hit the big screens in 2020. The actor had played key roles in Petromax and Harish Kalyan’s Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, and now, he has revealed that he will be seen in the second installment of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu.

Talking about his role in the second part of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, the actor told Times of India that he has started shooting for his role in the film. He said that audience are expecting more from him after his role in the movie Sixer. Director Santhosh P. Jayakumar, who directed the first part too, will be playing the lead role himself. Other than TSK and Santhosh, supporting actor Chaams has also been roped in to play a key role. It is being said that the film will hit the big screens in May 2020.

Coming back to TSK, other than Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu 2 and Punidhan, the actor will be seen in a ‘heroine-oriented’ project. He will be collaborating yet again with Harish Kalyan in the latter’s next. Adangathey, which will have singer GV Prakash, Sarath Kumar in lead roles, will have TSK playing a negative role. In Punidhan, he will be playing the role of a cop. Directed by Bobby George, the film is expected to go on floors in 2020. The teaser of Punidhan was launched recently. Star contestant in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Sandy Master launched the trailer.

