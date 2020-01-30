Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu 2 to be wrapped up tomorrow; Check details

If media reports are to be believed, Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu part 2, will be wrapped up tomorrow.
It was earlier announced that the second installment of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu will have the director Santhosh P Jayakumar playing the lead role. Now, media reports suggest that the film’s final shooting schedule will be done tomorrow, after which the makers will wrap up the film’s shooting. The film has three female leads - Karishma, Aakruthi and Meenal. It is to be noted that all the three of them will make their debut Kollywood film with IRMK 2.

The shooting of the film started Chennai last year and it is said to hit the screens in May 2020. Other than the female leads and the director in the cast list, the film will also have actors TSK, Chaams, Danny, Motta Rajendran, Ravi Maria, Manobala in lead roles. The first installment of adult comedy horror film was released in 2018 and it was a box office hit, though it was hugely criticised by family audience. It is being said that the movie was shot in Bangkok after the shooting schedule in Chennai was completed.

Talking about his part in the film, Santosh P Jayakumar told Times of India, “We spoke to a couple of actors, but nothing worked out. My friends and technicians suggested that I take up the lead role. Eventually, I decided to act”.The first part of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu was remade and released in Telugu.

