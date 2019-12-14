Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu 2 to release in summer 2020; Read Details

The first installment of adult comedy horror film, Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu was released last year. The film was a success at the box office, but it was criticised widely. Now, it has been revealed that a second part of the film is under process. Directed by Hara Hara Mahadevaki fame Santhosh P Jayakumar, the first installment had starred Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Yashika Aannand, Chandrika Ravi and Shah Ra in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film’s success despite all the controversies has encouraged Santhosh to do a sequel.

In the second part, Santhosh P. Jayakumar will be playing the lead role himself. Now, supporting actor Chaams took to Twitter and announced that he too has come on board for the upcoming film while revealing that the film will be out in May 2020. Talking about the casting, Santhosh told in an interview with Times of India, “Danny, Motta Rajendran, Ravi Maria, Chaams and Manobala have been roped in, too. Two actresses — Karishma and Akriti — from Mumbai — will play the female leads. After shooting some portions in Chennai, we will be heading to Bangkok for canning the rest of the portions.”

Check Chaams’ tweet here:

Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu was remade and released in Telugu titled as Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, which had starred Adith, Nikki Tamboli, Bhagyashree Mote and Sayantani Guhathakurta in key roles.

Check the teaser of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu here: