Is Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Vidaamuyarchi out of Pongal race? Makers release statement

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. While fans were eagerly anticipating the movie’s release on the big screen, the makers recently shared a disappointing news as they wished everyone a Happy New Year. They announced that the film’s release has been postponed and issued an official statement.

The makers of Vidaamuyarchi shared that the Ajith starrer has opted out of the Pongal race due to some unforeseen circumstances. They wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy, joyous New Year! Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be releasing on Pongal day. We wish all our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead."

Soon after, netizens took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, "Vidaamuyarchi movie won't be released on Summer too," while another social media user commented, "At least you should have told this after a few days; you just spoiled AK fan's New Year celebration mood. Anyway, the movie will be a blockbuster whenever it releases."

Take a look at the post below:

Talking about Vidaamuyarchi, the movie is likely to follow the life of a man who ventures into a dangerous desert to find his missing wife. However, he discovers a deadly network run by a ruthless gangster. His search turns into a fight for survival. Along the way, he uncovers dark secrets that endanger his life and shake the criminal underworld.

Advertisement

The cast of Vidaamuyarchi includes Ajith Kumar in the lead role, along with Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan. The ensemble also features Regina Cassandra, Arav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, Ganesh Saravanan, and Ramya Subramanian.

Vidaamuyarchi is most likely based on the crime thriller film titled Breakdown. Directed by Jonathan Mostow, the movie featured American actor Kurt Russell in a lead role.

Apart from the Magizh Thirumeni directorial film, Ajith will star in Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, this movie might also feature Trisha as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Vidaamuyarchi first song Sawadeeka OUT: Ajith Kumar and Trisha dance their hearts out to a Mexican Mariachi-style Tamil track