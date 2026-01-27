Is Ajith Kumar set to receive a whopping salary of Rs 183 crore for AK64 with Adhik Ravichandran? Here’s what we know

Ajith Kumar is all set to begin work on his next film, tentatively titled AK64, after wrapping up his ongoing racing season. While more details about the project are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that the superstar may be receiving a massive remuneration for the movie.

Is Ajith Kumar receiving Rs 183 crore for his film AK64?

According to ongoing buzz online, Ajith Kumar is speculated to receive a whopping salary of Rs 183 crore for his next film, tentatively titled AK64. Reportedly, Good Bad Ugly producers Mythri Movie Makers are likely to bankroll the upcoming venture and are willing to pay the superstar the massive sum.

It is also speculated that the project will be mounted on a grand scale. However, official confirmation, including details about the production house, has yet to be announced.

Recently, director Adhik Ravichandran revealed that the film is expected to go on floors in February 2026. While the complete cast list has not yet been announced, the director confirmed that, unlike Good Bad Ugly, which was made primarily for fans, this film is intended to appeal to all sections of the audience.

Adhik also added that the upcoming project will feature fresh elements and several surprises, which will be revealed in due course.

Ajith Kumar’s last film

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film narrates the story of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he discovers that his son has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

AK is then forced to return to his old ways to uncover who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

Apart from AK, Good Bad Ugly featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Recently, the superstar’s iconic film Mankatha was re-released in theatres, 15 years after its original release.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Movies Singapore on X. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

