Is Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi shelved? Makers share statement

Ajith Kumar announced his next Vidaamuyarchi with Magizh Thirumeni. The film was announced in May but has gone on the floors yet, which has led to rumors of shelved and others. Recently, a rumor went viral that Lyca Productions has nacked out from producing the film due to multiple delays in shooting.

Makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi share big update about shooting

While the rumors have been buzzing in tinseltown, Subaskaran of Lyca Productions came forward and clarified the same at the audio launch of Chandramukhi 2. The makers called Vidaamuyarchi a very prestigious film of theirs and shared an update. He shared that the team is busy with the pre-production and that the shooting of Vidaa Muyarchi is expected to begin soon.

This has put an end to all rumors and fans are super thrilled with the clarification. More details can be expected only after the film starts its regular shoot.

Initially, the production house announced Ajith Kumar starrer with director Vignesh Shivan. However as the producers weren't satisfied with the script and storyline, the director opted out of the film. Later, director Magizh Thirumeni was announced as the replacement, bringing renewed energy to the project.



Two days ago, Ajith Kumar was clicked at Chennai airport as he returned from Europe by bike tour after many months. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for the film.

Advertisement

About VidaaMuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is an action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. Gopi Prasaanna will be looking after the design team.

Apart from the official announcement, no other details about the cast and crew have been announced. It is reported that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead. If Trisha Krishnan is indeed a part of Vidamuyarchi, this will mark her and Ajith Kumar’s 5th collaboration

ALSO READ: 'People should learn some manners': Netizens react as Ajith Kumar gets mobbed at Chennai airport