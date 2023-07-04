Is Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s film AA 22 set to seek inspiration from Mahabharata? Find out

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar recently surprised his fans and cine-goers by announcing his 22nd project. The talented actor is teaming up with his frequent collaborator, renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the highly anticipated film, which has been tentatively titled AA 22. The makers announced the pan-Indian project with a social media announcement on July 4, Tuesday. In the announcement, Allu Arjun, and director Trivikram promised that their fourth collaboration is going to be a complete visual spectacle.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s film set to seek inspiration from Mahabharata

Earlier, it was rumored that Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas's ambitious project is a fantasy drama, which is set in the backdrop of a social issue. However, the latest reports by Mirchi9 have dismissed these reports and revealed the actual genre of the film. Interestingly, it has also been confirmed that the untitled project is set to seek inspiration from the epic, Mahabharata. If the reports are to be believed, AA 22 is based on the modern-day adaptation of the two lesser-known parvas (episodes) of Mahabharata.

For the unversed, several famous South Indian films including the 1991-released iconic Mani Ratnam film Thalapathi, and the 2022-released Malayalam blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam were based on the modern-day adaptation of Mahabharata's famous episodes. While the Rajinikanth-Mammootty starrer took inspiration from Karna and Duryodhana's friendship, the Malayalam action drama was inspired by the aging Bheeshma's struggles to maintain peace between Kauravas and Pandavas. However, the theme of Allu Arjun and Trivikram's film is not revealed, yet.

AA 22: Here's what we know

As mentioned before, AA 22 marks Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas's fourth collaboration, after sleeper hits Julayi and S/O Saturamurthy, and the mega-blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The untitled film is yet to get its leading lady and the rest of the star cast. But, the reports suggest that director Trivikram and his team are busy with the film's casting works.

S Thaman, the renowned musician is reuniting with the actor-director duo after the massive success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, for the film. AA 22 is jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, and Harika and Hassine Creations.

