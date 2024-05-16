Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: Crucial member exits from Sukumar's directorial

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Sukumar, is the much awaited sequel of the 2021 action flick Pushpa: The Rise, and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15th.

Quite recently, the makers of the film had unveiled the first single from the film, titled Pushpa Pushpa. The song, as expected, became a viral sensation as well. In the latest update, it is being reported that the film has run into trouble as the film’s editor, Antony Ruben has decided to part ways from the film, owing to his prior commitments.

Editor Ruben out of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 team?

If reports are to be believed, editor Antony Ruben, best known for films like Jawan and Mersal has decided to part ways from the Sukumar directorial following prior commitments. It is also learned that while he had tried to adjust his dates, the departure was inevitable.

It is also understood that Antony Ruben had an amicable departure from the crew of Pushpa 2. Furthermore, it has been reported by Times Now that the makers of the film have approached renowned editor Naveen Nooli as a replacement for Antony Ruben. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers.

More about Pushpa 2

As mentioned earlier, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly awaited sequel of the 2021 action film Pushpa: The Rule. The film boasts an ensemble cast and crew including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj and many more in crucial roles.

The film, which is slated for release on Independence Day this year, is said to pick up exactly where its predecessor left off. The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, while National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film. Additionally, Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the camera for the film.

Antony Ruben on the workfront

Antony Ruben is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after editors in the South Indian film industry at present. The editor has already worked on films like Ayalaan and Siren in 2024. Up next, he is also said to be a part of Atlee’s upcoming production venture Baby John, which features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: VIRAL VIDEO: US University graduate recreates Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 step while accepting his degree