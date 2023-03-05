Is Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar titled Bhadrakali? Deets Inside

Recently, it was announced that Allu Arjun, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar are collaborating on a forthcoming film. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to announce the collaboration and share his excitement with fans. However, details about the project are kept under wraps and this has made the fans more curious as they are eager to know what the three powerhouses will bring to the plate. Although the makers have not revealed the name of the film yet, recent reports have released a tentative name for the movie.

According to recent reports, the film will be titled Bhadrakali. The film is co-produced by Bhadrakali pictures, owned by producer Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga. Shiv Chanana will also be the other co-producer. Celebrated producer of T-Series Bhushan Kumar is also on board for the film. The three recently met to discuss the project which has created a lot of buss among the fans.

The filming for the movie will reportedly begin once Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar’s current project Spirit starring Prabhas and Kareena Kapoor wraps up.

Sandeep Reddy’s work

Sandeep Reddy made his directorial debut with the superhit Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy. He is currently busy with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The gangster drama is slated to be released in August. For the unversed, this may sound surprising, but Vanga’s Arjun Reddy was first offered to Allu Arjun. However, the actor had some second thoughts about the film.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films

At present, Allu Arjun is busy with the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel will see Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj yet again, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. According to reports, fans will get the first glimpse of the movie on Allu Arjun’s birthday, April 8.

