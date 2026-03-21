Is Anushka Sharma in talks to star in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun-starrer AA22xA6 is currently in the works, with Atlee helming the project. While further details remain under wraps, a new name has reportedly emerged for the film’s cast.

Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 to have Anushka Sharma?

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, several sources suggest that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is in talks to star in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. If confirmed, this would mark her debut in Telugu cinema.

However, this remains a rumor for now, as neither the makers nor the actress has officially confirmed it. For those unaware, Anushka Sharma was previously announced to portray Jhulan Goswami in the biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which has since been shelved. Her most recent on-screen appearance was a cameo in Qala (2022).

The actress has been based in London since 2024 following the birth of her son. She and her husband, Virat Kohli, who married in 2018, also have a daughter named Vamika.

More about AA22xA6

AA22xA6 is an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. The movie is reportedly based on a “parallel universe” concept and is being mounted on a grand scale. With Deepika Padukone as the female lead, it is also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. Additionally, Allu Arjun is expected to portray multiple characters in the film.

While the official release date has not yet been announced, the team is expected to unveil the first teaser on April 8, 2026, coinciding with Atlee’s 44th birthday. The film will also feature musical compositions from Sai Abhyankkar.

Allu Arjun’s next film

Allu Arjun is also set to appear in a lead role in a film tentatively titled AA23, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming action film will mark the director’s Telugu cinema debut, with music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers recently unveiled an announcement teaser featuring elements reminiscent of a Western-style film.

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