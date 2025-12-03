Is Avatar 3 getting a Mahesh Babu surprise? Varanasi first glimpse likely to be attached

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is currently in the works with director SS Rajamouli helming the project. As the film's production continues, the makers recently unveiled the first glimpse. Now, it seems that the introduction video may be attached to the much-awaited Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi glimpse to be attached with Avatar 3?

According to ongoing speculations, the glimpse of Mahesh Babu's globetrotting adventure film Varanasi may be attached to James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, this remains unconfirmed for now, with an official announcement from the makers still awaited.

Reportedly, the first trailers of several major films, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Avengers: Doomsday, and Steven Spielberg's upcoming UFO movie, will also be attached to the release.

For those unaware, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment of the film franchise, serving as a sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water. The upcoming sci-fi epic follows Jake and Neytiri, along with their family, who are now living among the Metkayina clan.

However, their lives take a dramatic turn when they encounter a new and aggressive Na'vi tribe called the Mangkwan clan, led by Varang, who has allied with Jake's enemy, Quaritch, escalating the conflict on Pandora to devastating extremes.

Directed by James Cameron, the movie features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Oona Chaplin, and many others in pivotal roles.

The sequel is slated to release in theaters on December 19, 2025, with two additional sequels reportedly planned for 2029 and 2031, respectively.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, is an action-adventure, time-travel film directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie is expected to feature the superstar as an explorer tasked with saving the world.

Alongside the Khaleja actor, the film co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers unveiled the first glimpse earlier in November, introducing Babu's character, Rudhra.

Moreover, the Salaar actor plays Kumbha, a supervillain and the film's prime antagonist. Additionally, PeeCee portrays Mandakini. The film is expected to remain in production throughout 2026 and will likely be released in the Summer of 2027.

ALSO READ: Spirit: Prabhas wraps up first leg of Sandeep Reddy-film; shoot with Triptii Dimri and jail sequences completed