Is Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee playing negative role in Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD? Check out glimpses of prelude

As many may already know, Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee is set to make his Telugu debut in the upcoming Prabhas starrer movie Kalki 2898 AD. Now, it seems that the animated prelude of the film has offered an exciting glimpse of his character.

In visuals shared on X (formerly Twitter), we can see a shot of the actor from the prelude show, B&B: Bujji and Bhairava. The show features an animated statue of the actor raising his hand and lording over the people of the dystopian city.

Check out the glimpse of Saswata Chatterjee in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

The animated intro called B&B: Bujji and Bhairava is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The animated show features an introductory glimpse prior to Kalki 2898 AD’s release, slated for June 27, 2024.

Judging from the looks of the show’s setup, it seems that the talented Bengali actor is set to play a negatively shaded role in the movie. However, anything of that sort is yet to be confirmed by the makers and will possibly only be known when the film is released.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is a sci-fi movie set in a dystopian future. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is based on Hindu mythology and focuses on the prophesied end of the days, with Lord Vishnu’s 10th and final avatar Kalki appearing. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie features the Saaho actor in the role of Bhairava, the alter-ego of Kalki. Moreover, the film also offers an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in critical roles. Furthermore, the film also ropes in Keerthy Suresh to voice the character Bujji, the futuristic car from the movie.

The movie was initially supposed to be released in theaters on May 9, 2024, but the release was postponed to the later month due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election polls. The film is also expected to be the first part of a two-part franchise, with Haasan playing as the main antagonist.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra did not want to do films, was reluctant to join Thalapathy Vijay’s movie; reveals mother Madhu Chopra