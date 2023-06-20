Is Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 contestant Rinosh George planning to quit? Find out

Rinosh George has been missing for the last few days from the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. The contestant had to be taken out of the house after he said that he had a skin allergy. Soon after the Ticket to Finale task, the winner of which will directly go to the finals of the popular reality show, Rinosh conversed with the camera about having a skin allergy. It was serious enough for the showrunners to take the contestant out of the house for treatment.

Since then, the contestant has not returned to the house. Now, what has made his fans even more worried is an audio that is spreading across social media in which it is said that Rinosh has a viral fungus. Even though the audio has paved the way for more rumors to be spread, there has been no official confirmation of the news so far. In a previous episode, Mohanlal let the other housemates know that Rinosh is doing better and that his health is improving.

Rumors of Rinosh George quitting

Over the last few days, social media has been abuzz with rumors that Rinosh has plans to quit the show. But the nomination list that was put out for elimination among the housemates had Rinosh’s name on it. Therefore, Rinosh’s official Instagram page and his fan accounts have been relentlessly campaigning for him and clearing the misconception that he has quit.

One fan account of his posted this in their story: "YouTube is flooded with comments for Rinosh and this shows the impact he has created in us. This is a proof!! Rinosh has reached many Malayali households. His absence has created a void! We all miss you RG #AlwaysRG #’runningoutof hashtags"

Another fan account of the contestant posted on their Instagram stories, "You’ve touched our hearts with your talent and positivity, and now it’s our turn to support you. Stay strong, Rinosh! We’re all rooting for your speedy recovery and can’t wait to see your infectious smile back in action. #GetWellSoon #SendingLoveAndHealing"

Previously, another contestant, Akhil Marar, was also taken out of the house due to health issues. However, he came back soon enough. But this time around, Rinosh has been gone for a few days, and that is what makes his fans worried.

