Is Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram releasing in theaters on May 27, 2026? Here's what we know about 9-year delay

Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, was initially slated to hit theatres in August 2017. However, due to financial constraints linked to director and producer Gautham Vasudev Menon , the film was held back from release for several years.

Now, nine years later, it appears that the film may finally see the light of day on May 27, 2026.

Dhruva Natchathiram Release Date

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to release in theatres on May 27, 2026. This tentative date follows a recent update regarding the film’s release after a prolonged legal dispute. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Earlier, the makers had shared an update about the film’s release, with Gautham Vasudev Menon also penning a note stating that certain parties had tried to stall its release, but the film is now set to arrive this year.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram is a spy action thriller set in the same shared universe as Menon’s Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha (2024). The film follows a covert operative who leads a team of elite professionals called "The Basement," aiming to take down terror organisations discreetly without being bound by law enforcement constraints.

With Chiyaan Vikram headlining the film, it also features an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, R. Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, and others in key roles. Harris Jayaraj handles the music and background score, while cinematography is primarily by Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, and Vishnu Dev, with additional work by Jomon T. John and Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran. Anthony serves as the editor.

Dhruva Natchathiram was initially announced with Suriya in 2013. However, a few months later, Menon shelved the project, citing creative differences with the actor. He revived it in 2015 and finalised Vikram as the lead.

Apart from Menon’s financial challenges, the film also faced multiple production hurdles over the years, including delays caused by COVID-19, which contributed to its prolonged release timeline. The movie is expected to be the first instalment in a two-part film release.

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