Is Chiyaan Vikram’s film with Madonne Ashwin shelved? Director likely planning next project with Karthi

Chiyaan Vikram had initially announced his 63rd film with Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin, tentatively titled Chiyaan63 . However, the actor later revealed that his next project would be with debutant director Bodi Rajkumar, with the makers unveiling an action-packed announcement poster.

Now, it appears that the actor’s collaboration with Madonne Ashwin has been shelved, with the director likely moving ahead to work with Karthi on his next project.

Chiyaan Vikram and Madonne Ashwin’s film dropped?

According to Valai Pechu, director Madonne Ashwin has narrated a script to Karthi, and the actor has reportedly liked it. The upcoming film is said to be bankrolled by Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios.

Moreover, the report also suggests that the director might collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan once again for a future project. While unconfirmed, it could potentially be a sequel to Maaveeran. However, these remain speculations for now.

Amid this buzz, it appears that Madonne Ashwin’s project with Chiyaan Vikram has been shelved for the time being. Recently, the Anniyan actor shared an update on his upcoming films, indicating that he had spent the past year listening to several scripts and has finalized four of them as part of his lineup.

Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi’s work front

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen headlining Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (2025). Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the action thriller also starred Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next work on the tentatively titled Chiyaan63. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, Bodi Rajkumar is set to make his debut in Tamil feature cinema. Though little is known about him at the moment, reports suggest that he is a short filmmaker transitioning to feature films.

Interestingly, this marks the first time in 23 years that Vikram will be working with a debutant filmmaker. Previously, the Anniyan actor collaborated with debutant director Balaji Sakthivel for the film Samurai (2003).

On the other hand, Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, co-starring Krithi Shetty. The actor is next set to appear in Sardar 2 and is currently working on the period actioner Marshal.

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