Is Deepika Padukone’s role cut short in Allu Arjun, Atlee’s Raaka due to second pregnancy? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming collaboration Raaka, earlier titled AA22xA6, features Deepika Padukone playing a crucial role. But ever since she announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh, rumors have it that her role will be trimmed or she might also get replaced. Now, the makers have set the record straight, stating that there’s no truth to the rumors. Read on!

Deepika Padukone continues to film Raaka amid pregnancy

The news of Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh delighted her fans. However, many were worried about her upcoming film with Allu Arjun. When rumors of her role being cut short in Atlee’s upcoming Telugu pan-India actioner Raaka spread like wildfire, the makers decided to clear the air.

Hence, while talking to The Times of India, the team clarified, “Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set.”

Apparently, Deepika is yet to film some portions of Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Earlier, an industry insider told Hindustan Times that DP is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka, even during her pregnancy. “She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” the insider stated, adding that the actress and the film’s teams will take all precautions while she’s working on the projects.

This is not the first time DP will be working during her pregnancy. Back in 2024, when she was expecting her first child, Dua, she did shoot for Kalki 2898 AD while she was in her early pregnancy. She even attended the promotional events and flaunted her baby bump like a pro.

Coming back to Raaka, it is the second collaboration between director Atlee and Deepika. Months ago, the makers dropped an announcement video, welcoming the Om Shanti Om actress to the team. The action-heavy video gave a peek into the exhausting preparation that she was doing to ace her character in Atlee's science fiction film. “The Queen marches to conquer,” they mentioned.

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday recently, the makers gave a peek at his fierce avatar in the Sun Pictures production.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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