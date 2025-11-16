Is Dhanush in talks to direct Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 173 under Kamal Haasan's production? Here's what we know

Ever since Sundar C stepped back from directing Rajinikanth in #Thalaivar173, Social media has been abuzz with multiple names being suggested to take on the responsibility. According to recent reports, actor-director Dhanush is under consideration to helm the big-ticket entertainer. Although there is no confirmation from either Dhanush or Kamal Haasan's team, fans are already speculating theories.

A day earlier, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Sundar C is no longer helming the project, and the production banner is seeking a new director. He said, “Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don't have anything to add to it. As an investor, I want a script that my star likes for the film. That is the healthy way to go about it.” He added, “We will keep searching for the right stories until he likes it. Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script.”

Though the real reason behind Sundar's exit remained a secret, it is being said that there were some creative differences. In his statement, Sundar C wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173. This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and produced by the illustrious Ulaganayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl was indeed a dream come true for me.”

For the unversed, Thalaivar 173 will star Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, while Kamal Haasan is bankrolling it under Raaj Kamal International Films. The movie is expected to begin in 2026 after Superstar's current commitments.

Talking about Dhanush, he has recently directed and starred in Idli Kadai and is now gearing up for the release of his third film with Anand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein. Previously, he has helmed Pa Paandi (2017), Raayan (2024), and Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (2025). If Dhanush gets locked for Thalaivar 173, it would be nothing less than a fanboy sambhavam.

