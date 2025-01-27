Is Dil Raju delaying Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam's OTT release for THIS reason?

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been running successfully in theaters since its release on January 14. The movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India and continued to keep the cash registers ringing. Considering the film's strong theatrical performance, producer Dil Raju is now doing his best to delay the OTT release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

According to a report by OTTPlay, the digital rights of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer were acquired by ZEE5 for Rs 30 crore. The deal was finalized after the movie performed well in theaters. As per the agreement, the film was scheduled to make its OTT debut in the second week of February 2025.

However, producer Dil Raju believes this might affect the ongoing success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which continues to perform well even after two weeks of release. As a result, the makers are now in talks with the streaming giant to delay the film's OTT release.

According to Sacnilk, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has collected Rs 156.70 crore in 13 days. Meanwhile, the movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is an action-comedy about a former IPS officer who now enjoys a peaceful life with his wife. When a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend seeks his help. As they team up to solve the case, the officer’s wife, unsure of her husband's loyalty, decides to join them.

Advertisement

Venkatesh Daggubati plays the lead role, with Aishwarya Rajesh portraying his wife and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his former girlfriend. The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Upendra Limaye, Srinivasa Reddy, Naresh, and others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Game Changer producer Dil Raju faces trouble as income tax officials raid his Hyderabad properties; details inside