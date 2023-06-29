Is Indian 3 on the cards? Find out if Kamal Haasan and Shankar will join hands again

Indian is one of the greatest films to have ever graced Tamil screens. The film became not just a blockbuster but also a critical success. Therefore, fans of the film were over the moon when Indian 2 was announced, which had the director and actor combo of Shankar and Kamal Haasan joining hands again. Now, there is even more good news for the fans of this collaboration. There seems to be a possibility of Indian 3 being made. And this has been said by the film’s producer, Udhayanidhi Stalin, himself.

Udhayanidhi Stalin reveals if Indian 3 is on the cards

At the promotional event for his latest film, Maamannan, Udhayanidhi Stalin was asked questions about Indian 2 and how well the film has been developing. To the utter delight of everyone, he revealed that there is a possibility for a third installment of the film if everything turns out to go well. The producer cum actor cum politician further revealed that this would only be possible if the second part became a hit. So, it seems that the final decision will only be taken after the sequel hits screens in April next year.

He also revealed that everyone is excited about the film, including the film’s lead actor, Kamal Haasan. The producer further shared that the Moondram Pirai actor is very happy with the way the film has turned out. He added that a lot of footage has come in for the film.

Check out the poster of Indian 2 here:

Kamal Haasan and Shankar super busy after Indian 2

A third part for Indian may not happen immediately after Indian 2 hits theaters. Even if the film turns out to be a blockbuster, both the director Shankar and actor Kamla Haasan have other commitments to first complete.

Shankar is all set to direct Ram Charan for their film together, titled Game Changer, also starring Kiara Advani. Ram Charan fans have been waiting for his collaboration with Shankara for a long time now. As there were zero updates regarding the same, his fans had even started a Twitter trend asking Shankar for new updates.



Whereas, Kamal has multiple films lined up one after the other, including exciting collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Nag Ashwin.

ALSO READ: Maamannan Twitter Review: Mari Selvaraj’s latest film a hit or miss? Netizens react