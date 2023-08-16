Is Jailer 2 confirmed? Thalapathy Vijay likely to join Rajinikanth's sequel

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is receiving a staggering response from the audiences. The film is breaking records at the box office and also has almost earned Rs 72 crore collection worldwide. Amid this huge reception, it is said that the sequel of Jailer is confirmed. Yes, Jailer 2 is on the cards and Thalapathy Vijay maybe part of the cast.

Jailer 2 on cards

According to reports, the Rajinikanth starrer will get its sequel after the first part. Nelson Dilipkumar reportedly confirmed his plan of making part two of Jailer. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan. If the cast will reprise their respective roles in the sequel or there will be change? More details about Jailer 2 are awaited.

Reportedly, Nelson wants to cast Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth together in the film as well. The director earlier worked with Vijay for Beast but it failed to perform well at the box office. However, this buzz about both superstars together in one film has left fans super excited.

Thalapathy Vijay congratulates Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer's success

The film’s captivating narrative has garnered widespread appreciation, drawing compliments from celebrities and cinema enthusiasts alike. Thalapathy Vijay also congratulated Nelson and the team for the success of Jailer. The director revealed that he personally called and sent a special message to him about the film's success.

There were fallout rumors between Vijay and Nelson after Beast's poor reviews. However, the director cleared the air and revealed Vijay's reaction to Beast's failure. The director quoted saying, "See, we made a film with utmost sincerity and put in some genuine effort into it. Some people liked it and some didn't. What can we do? Let's do it differently next time. He also asked if our relationship was merely restricted to a film, and that hit me hard. After watching Jailer, he was one of the first people to text me."

About Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar made a massive comeback with Jailer after the failure of Beast. The film is setting records and inching to the 100 crores club at the box office. From Rajinikanth's one-man show, Anirudh's music to Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar's cameos, the film has managed to capture the audience's hearts.

