Is Jr NTR not interested in Devara 2? Filmmaker Lagadapati Sridhar opens up about actor’s script selection

Jr NTR is currently busy working on his next film, tentatively titled NTRNeel, which is slated for release on June 11, 2027. However, while many fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to Devara, recent reports suggest that the project may have been shelved, with producer Lagadapati Sridhar reacting to the speculation.

Producer Lagadapati Sridhar on Jr NTR’s plans for Devara sequel

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, producer Lagadapati Sridhar spoke about the possibility of Devara 2 . The filmmaker reportedly said, “Fictional dramas with period settings are slowly becoming outdated. The old-school narrative style of the original Devara also restricted Jr NTR’s larger-than-life image, though he tried his best to elevate it with an intense performance. The film did make money, but today’s audiences are far shrewder and are looking for realistic and relatable plots.”

The producer further added, “NTR has to choose better stories and directors to raise the bar further. He should find subjects that match his charisma and also help expand his fan base across markets.”

For those unaware, reports about Devara 2 being shelved surfaced recently after it was announced that director Koratala Siva’s next project would be with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the tentatively titled NBK112 .

Coming to Devara, the film follows the story of a powerful sea warrior who protects a coastal village in the 1980s that is involved in illegal sea smuggling. After realizing that these activities are harming innocent lives, Devara turns against his comrades, including his close friend Bhaira, triggering a violent feud. His mysterious disappearance later leaves behind a complicated legacy for his timid son, Vara.

With Jr NTR portraying both father and son, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix

Jr NTR’s next film

Jr NTR is currently filming NTRNeel. The film was initially slated for release on June 25, 2026, but was later postponed to June 11, 2027.

The upcoming project is expected to feature Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The film’s glimpse and official title reveal are reportedly set to be unveiled on May 20, 2026, coinciding with the War 2 actor’s 43rd birthday.

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