Is Kaithi 2 still on cards? Karthi breaks silence after Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next movie AA23 with Allu Arjun

Karthi is currently basking in the success of his latest movie, Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. However, many fans are still curious about the sequel to Kaithi and whether he and Lokesh Kanagaraj will reunite for Kaithi 2. Now, the Meiyazhagan actor himself has broken his silence on the matter.

Is Kaithi 2 still on cards for Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Karthi was recently spotted at a theatre where he attended a screening of Vaa Vaathiyaar. As he was leaving the venue, several media personnel approached him, with one reporter inquiring about Kaithi 2, especially since Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced his next directorial after Coolie as the Allu Arjun starrer AA23.

In response, Karthi said, “That he (Lokesh) will have to say,” and walked away.

Additionally, the actor also reacted to how grateful he feels that Vaa Vaathiyaar has received a positive response from audiences after its release.

About Kaithi 2

Kaithi 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The first film featured the story of an ex-convict, Dilli, who is forced to help a police officer while a mafia group is hot on their heels.

With Karthi in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast including Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and several others in pivotal roles.

The action thriller marked the first instalment in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), which was later expanded by Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Moreover, the upcoming film Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly, is also set to be part of the LCU.

Earlier, it was speculated that Lokesh Kanagaraj would work on Kaithi 2 after wrapping up Coolie. However, the filmmaker recently announced that his next movie will be the Allu Arjun starrer AA23, marking his directorial debut in Telugu cinema.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in a lead role in Vaa Vaathiyaar. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the movie focuses on the story of a police officer who is influenced by his grandfather in adapting elements of the late MGR’s cinematic characters.

As a result, the officer develops an alter ego that fights against wrongdoers, masquerading as an MGR-inspired character. Apart from the Thozha actor, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Rajkiran, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Karthi will appear in the spy action drama Sardar 2, and he is currently involved in the work of Marshal.

