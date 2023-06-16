Is Kajal Aggarwal planning to quit films?

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South. After making her debut in 2007 with Lakshmi Kalyanam, she so far acted in at least 55 movies. She is known for movies like Magadheera, Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Jilla, Thupakki, and many others with top superstars. However, now, reports state that the actress has decided to quit movies.

According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal is planning to quit her career as an actress in the film industry. She has reportedly decided to bid farewell to the film industry after she completes shooting for her upcoming movies, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. It is said that Kajal made this big decision for her child Neil.

Reportedly, the Sita actress has not been able to give time to her boy due to her work commitments and has decided to stay away from films. She has made the difficult decision to step away from her movie career for her child. However, it is not known whether she will leave the industry completely or take a hiatus.

Kajal Aggarwal says wrapped up commitments with latest picture

This news has left the ardent fans of Kajal Aggarwal in a state of shock and they are waiting for her reaction. Yesterday, she took to Twitter and shared a photo of herself in traditional attire and added fuel to the rumors with her caption. The actress stated that she wrapped up her commitments and will relax now. She wrote, "When you’ve wrapped commitments and have a breather in between ! (Also, #throwback)."



About Kajal Aggarwal and son Neil

For the unversed, Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media and often shares glimpses of her cute baby boy.

In April this year, the couple celebrated the first birthday of their baby boy Neil. She shared a photo of her boy on Instagram and penned a birthday note, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!."

