Is Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 in trouble again? Find out

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2, which was announced in 2017, is still in progress. Post the pandemic lockdown, the team moved the shoot at a brisk pace and wrapped up many schedules. However, now, the Indian 2 team landed in trouble again. The shoot was halted abruptly at the Chennai airport due to no proper permissions.

According to reports, the final schedule of Indian 2 is happening in Chennai. The team was shooting at the Chennai airport near the departure area and the officials halted the shoot midway. The team wanted to shoot a scene at the lavatory area of the airport but didn't receive permission from official officers. They did not grant permission, thereby stopping the shoot.

However, certain sections of reports claim that the Indian 2 team did seek permission from authorities to shoot at the airport and reportedly paid Rs 1.24 crore including GST to the management.

About Indian 2

It is to be noted that the shoot of Indian 2 was halted many times due to various reasons. In February 2020, an accident took place on the sets, which caused the death of crew members and led to the shoot for a brief period. Followed by, a COVID-19 lockdown that delayed shoot multiple times. Last year, the team resumed shooting and have been working on back-to-back schedules.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Kamal Hasaan starrer Indian which was released in 1996. The film's cast also includes names like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore, among others. The cinematography is being handled by R Ratnavelu and the score is being composed by Anirudh Ravichandar. The release date of the film is yet to be announced

