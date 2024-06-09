Is Kanchana 4 in the making? Raghava Lawrence breaks silence

Raghava Lawrence shattered Kanchana fans' hearts with an update about the film’s fourth part. Just a couple of days ago, rumors started doing rounds that makers are planning fourth part and Mrunal Thakur is likely to be a part of it.

Now, the writer-director of the Kanchana franchise took X to dispel all rumors surrounding the film. He requested his fans to rely only on official announcements from his production house.

The Mass Director wrote, “Hi friends and fans, All the information regarding Kanchana 4 and casting that are circulating around social media are just rumors. Official announcement will be made through Ragavendra Production. Coming soon!”

More about the previous updates

According to speculations, Raghava Lawrence was supposed to return with part as lead. It also said that makers have started working on the script for Kanchana 4, and the film might be released in 2025.

Furthermore, it was also said that Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna fame Mrunal Thakur was set to make her Tamil debut in Kanchana 4. However, it turned out to be a mere rumor.

More about the Kanchana franchise

The Tamil horror-comedy franchise started with Kanchana, a sequel to Lawrence's 2007 film Muni. Despite its low budget, Kanchana became a smashing hit and was recreated in several regional languages, including Kalpana in Kannada, Laxmi in Hindi, Mayabini in Bengali, and Maya in Sinhala.

Following Kanchana’s success, sequels Kanchana 2 (2015) and Kanchana 3 (2019) were released, breaking multiple Tamil box office records, mainly in the Tamil Nadu market.

More about Raghava Lawrence

Raghava Lawrence recently appeared in Jigarthanda DoubleX alongside SJ Suryah. He was also seen in Chandramukhi 2, which struggled to earn at the box office.

Lawrence is presently involved in a horror thriller named Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Sulthan and Remo fame. Bakkiyaraj also penned the film based on a story by Lokesh.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is linked to Benz as the producer, marking his second production venture. The announcement was made by the Kaithi maker on the occasion of Puthandu (the Tamil New Year).

