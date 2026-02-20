Is Karthi’s Kaithi 2 gearing up for launch? Makers reportedly censor sequel glimpse titled Dilli

Kaithi, starring Karthi, has been a fan-favorite film of the actor, and many fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel. As the film’s future remains unclear, a recent report has surfaced online indicating a possible sequel.

Is Karthi’s Kaithi 2 set to be launched soon?

According to online reports, the makers of Kaithi, Dream Warrior Pictures, have reportedly censored a video glimpse titled Dilli. The 30-second promo is expected to mark the announcement of the sequel and was reportedly certified by the board on February 19, 2026.

While there has been no official confirmation, it is worth noting that in Kaithi, Karthi played the character Dilli, who became a fan favorite. The project later evolved into the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Earlier in January, Karthi was asked whether Kaithi 2 would happen. However, the actor revealed that he was not aware of any developments and said that only Lokesh Kanagaraj could provide a clear answer.

More about Kaithi

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi follows the story of an ex-convict, Dilli, who is forced to help a police officer while a mafia group is hot on their heels.

With Karthi in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast including Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and George Maryan, among others, in pivotal roles.

The action thriller marked the first installment in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, which was later expanded with Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, and Leo, starring Vijay.

Moreover, the upcoming film Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly, is also set to be part of the LCU.

Earlier, it was speculated that Lokesh Kanagaraj would begin work on Kaithi 2 after wrapping up Coolie. However, the filmmaker recently announced that his next movie will be the Allu Arjun starrer, tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), marking his directorial debut in Telugu cinema.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in the lead role in Vaa Vaathiyaar. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film focuses on a police officer who is influenced by his grandfather to adopt elements of the late M. G. Ramachandran’s cinematic characters.

As a result, the officer develops an alter ego that fights against wrongdoers while masquerading as an MGR-inspired character. Apart from the Thozha actor, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Rajkiran in key roles.

Looking ahead, Karthi will appear in the spy action drama Sardar 2, and he is currently working on Marshal.

