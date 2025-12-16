Is Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT deal with Prime Video getting cancelled? Here’s what we know

Karthi and Krithi Shetty starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar was initially slated for release on December 12, 2025. However, reportedly, due to financial liabilities, the film was postponed, with a new release date yet to be officially announced. Now, it appears that the movie’s OTT deal may also be cancelled.

Karthi-starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar’s OTT deal to be cancelled?

According to online reports, Vaa Vaathiyaar has an agreement with OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for its post-theatrical streaming rights. However, the deal reportedly hinges on the film's release in December 2025. If the release is postponed beyond this month, the movie could be left in limbo, with Prime Video potentially backing out of the deal.

As of now, this remains speculation circulating online, with no official confirmation from the makers. Reportedly, the team is eyeing a December 24, 2025 release, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

For those unaware, Vaa Vaathiyaar was originally scheduled to hit theatres on December 12, 2025, but was postponed just a day before its release. Reports suggest that the film’s producer, KE Gnanavel, had borrowed money from a businessman and is now speculated to owe Rs 21.78 crore, including accumulated interest. Due to the unresolved debt, a court in Chennai has reportedly stayed the film’s release.

More about Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy film starring Karthi in the lead role. Directed by Kadhalum Kadanadhu Pogum fame Nalan Kumarasamy, the movie follows DSP Rameshwaran, a corrupt police officer who lives a life contrary to his grandfather’s wish for him to embody the integrity and values of the late MGR.

As a gripping crime unfolds around his life, Rameshwaran’s journey takes an unexpected turn when he adopts an alter ego inspired by MGR to fight corruption and injustice. The film explores the consequences of his unconventional battle against crime.

Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film also features Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and several others in pivotal roles.

The music and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by George C. Williams. Editing is handled by Vetre Krishnan.

Looking ahead, the Meiyazhagan actor will next appear in films such as Sardar 2 and Marshal.

ALSO READ: Premante OTT Release: When and where to watch Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Anandhi’s romantic comedy online