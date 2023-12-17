Is KGF connected to Salaar? SS Rajamouli asks Prashanth Neel ahead of Prabhas starrer’s release
Legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli interviews director Prashanth Neel along with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran prior to the release of Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. Check it out!
Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles is slated to release in theaters on 22nd of December, 2023. The film which is written and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is the talk of the town and is certainly anticipated by many.
Making things more and more interesting, legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli was one of the first persons to book a ticket for the film, adding to the special moment the Baahubali, director interviewed both Prabhas and Prithviraj along with Prashanth Neel just days ahead of film’s release.
SS Rajamouli interviews Prabhas, Prithviraj and Prashanth Neel
The promo for the interview showcases the stars of Salaar along with SS Rajamouli sharing the experience of making the film and having some fun-filled banters with one another, even going on to ask if Salaar is connected to KGF.
The full interview of the same is set to drop on Tuesday, December 19th just three days before the film’s release. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film which was earlier slated to release in the middle of 2023 was postponed to December but is now set for a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki.
Though both the makers are confident about their films, they have decided to go ahead with the same day release. It will be interesting to see whether both the films can satisfy the audience.
Earlier, it was also reported that Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire will have a cliffhanger ending which would be similar to that of Baahubali, leaving room to expand more in detail in the second part of the film.
More about Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire
Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles has recently been censored with an A certificate and a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. The film might have received an A certificate because of several blood-filled scenes, violence, and battle scenes.
The film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel has Prabhas, in the leading role with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and many others playing crucial roles. The action entertainer also brings back Neel’s constant collaborators Bhuvan Gowda and Ravi Basrur for cinematography and music composition, respectively.
